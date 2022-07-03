Amravati: Cops Arrest 'Mastermind' of Chemist's Murder for Link to Nupur Sharma

The killing of a chemist in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city was related to social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, police said on Saturday, 2 July, even as the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The alleged master-mind of the killing was also arrested during the day, said a senior official. This was the seventh arrest in the case.

The crime branch of Amravati city police arrested Irfan Khan (32), a local resident, from Nagpur in the evening.