Amravati Chemist Stabbed to Death for Allegedly Supporting Nupur Sharma

On June 21, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. Investigators now think that he was killed allegedly over his social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.

His son, however, claimed that his social media profiles did not contain anything controversial.

The police have seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events. Amravati Commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said the exact reason behind the murder is being ascertained.

This comes only days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death in Udaipur for his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments regarding the Prophet.

Umesh Kohle’s son, Sanket Kohle, had filed a complaint. Based on the complaint and the initial investigation, two people, Muddsir Ahemad (22), and Shahrukh Pathan (25), were arrested on June 23. After questioning them, involvement of four more people was revealed. Abdul Thoufik (24), Shoaib Khan (22), and Atib Rashid (22) - were arrested on 25 June and one Shamim Ahmed Firoz is absconding.