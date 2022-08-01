Voter ID Aadhar Linking Drive To Begin Today: How to Link; Latest Details Here
Voter ID Aadhar card linking: Visit the official website nvsp.in and complete the linking process online.
The Election Commission of India is all set to start a drive officially, asking people to link Voter ID cards and Aadhar cards in Maharashtra from today, on Monday, 1 August 2022.
The Chief Election officer of Maharashtra, Shrikant Deshpande formally announced this Voter ID Aadhar linking drive. The aim to link Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards is to establish the identity of electors and eliminate duplicate entries in the electoral roll. People should know the details.
It is important to note that the Voter ID Aadhar linking drive is ready to begin from today, Monday, 1 August 2022 in Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India has decided to set up camps across Maharashtra to help people link their Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards smoothly, without facing any hassles. People can visit the camps from today.
Apart from visiting the camps in Maharashtra, people can also complete the Voter ID Aadhar linking process at home online via the official website - nvsp.in.
The official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) – nvsp.in contains all the latest details and updates on the Voter ID Aadhar linking drive in Maharashtra so the people can take a look at them.
They should link their Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards immediately to avoid any problems later on. The process to link the cards is extremely simple so people can do it in their homes.
Voter ID Aadhar Linking: Steps To Complete the Process Online
Here are a few simple steps that everyone in Maharashtra should follow to link their Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards at home:
Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) - nvsp.in.
Log in to the portal and select the option that states Search in Electoral Roll on the homepage.
Find your Voter Card by entering your personal details or by providing your EPIC number and state.
On the left side, an option will appear that states Feed Aadhar No., click on the option.
A window will open where you have to enter your Aadhar details correctly and carefully.
Now, submit the details and authenticate your identity by providing the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email address.
Tap on Submit after entering the OTP.
Your Voter ID card will be linked with your Aadhar card after all the steps are completed. You will receive a confirmation on this.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.