CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 Released on Official Website, Check Details Here
Check the CISCE ISC 12th results on the official websites – cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, released the results for the ISC Class 12 exams on Sunday, 24 July. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The students can also check their results via SMS. The students will need to send their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883 to get their board exam results. The board has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 percent in the ISC exams 2022.
This year, the girls have outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 99.52 percent, while the boys secured 99.26 percent. The exams were conducted in two semesters and the results were declared by considering the results of both semesters.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ISC 12th Result 2022 at 5 pm on Sunday, 24 July.
The ISC Class 10 results 2022 were released on 17 July by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The pass percentage for ICSE exams 2022 was 99.97 percent.
How To Check CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 via DigiLocker
Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the link that reads 'ISC Class 12th results 2022.‘
You will be redirected to a login page.
You will have to enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, 6-digit security pin given by the school, and click on the Sign In button.
Your Class 12th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
