CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 Released on Official Website, Check Details Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, released the results for the ISC Class 12 exams on Sunday, 24 July. The candidates who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The students can also check their results via SMS. The students will need to send their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883 to get their board exam results. The board has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 percent in the ISC exams 2022.

This year, the girls have outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 99.52 percent, while the boys secured 99.26 percent. The exams were conducted in two semesters and the results were declared by considering the results of both semesters.

