FAQ: How to Link Aadhaar to Voter ID? Is It Mandatory?

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which links electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem, was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session.
How should you link Aadhaar to Voter ID? Is it mandatory? Here is all you need to know.
How do I link my Aadhaar card to my Voter ID?
Aadhaar numbers can be linked to voter IDs via internet, SMS, phone call, or a physical visit to booth level officers. Follow the below mentioned steps to link your Aadhaar card with voter ID.
Linking Aadhaar card to voter ID via internet through the National voter service portal:
1) Visit the official site at
2) Login to the portal by entering your correct email, phone number, voter ID number and password, or set a password if you are a new user.
3) Once you are logged in, enter the name of your district and state, followed by you personal details like name, father’s name, date of birth.
4) Now click the search button and your details on the Government’s database will be presented on the screen.
5) Then press on the “Feed Aadhaar No.” option of the left side of the screen.
6) Lastly, you need to correctly put in all the details like Aadhaar number, Voter ID number, registered email address or registered phone number.
7) Once you press the submit button, a notice will appear regarding the successful completion of the linking process.
Linking Aadhaar card to voter ID via SMS:
1) Open the SMS app in your phone
2) Type a message in the format <Voter ID Number> <Aadhaar Number>
3) Lastly, send the SMS to either of the two numbers: 51969 or 166
Linking Aadhaar card to voter ID via Phone:
1) Dial 1950 on weekdays in between 10 am and 5 pm.
2) Follow the instructions and provide Aadhaar and voter details
Linking Aadhaar card to voter ID via a booth level officer near your area:
1) Either contact your nearest booth level office or walk into one to get a linking application form
2) You now have to fill the application with correct details and submit it to the booth level officer.
3) Once the booth level officer has double-check the information provided, they will come to your provided address for verification.
4) As soon as the verification is completed, your request for linking Aadhar card with voter ID will be processed.
How do I check the status of my Aadhaar for linking with my voter ID?
You can check the status of your Aadhaar by following the below mentioned steps:
1) Firstly, you need to enter the
2) Find the “Seeding Through NVSP Portal” and fill in the required information there.
3) Now you should get a notification stating that your request has been submitted and is currently being processed.
4) Eventually, the official website will show if your Aadhar card is linked to any voter ID or not.
Is it mandatory to link my Aadhar to my voter ID?
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has stated that the linking of Aadhaar card to Voter ID will be voluntary.
It has stated that no one will be restricted from entering the electoral rolls if they do not possess an Aadhaar card.
What other documents can I link with Aadhaar card?
The following documents can be linked with an Aadhaar card:
PAN card
Voter ID card
Bank details
Ration card
LPG connection card
Mobile number
