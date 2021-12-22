FAQ: How to Link Aadhaar to Voter ID? Is It Mandatory?

Linking Aadhaar card to voter ID via internet through the National voter service portal:

1) Visit the official site at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

2) Login to the portal by entering your correct email, phone number, voter ID number and password, or set a password if you are a new user.

3) Once you are logged in, enter the name of your district and state, followed by you personal details like name, father’s name, date of birth.

4) Now click the search button and your details on the Government’s database will be presented on the screen.

5) Then press on the “Feed Aadhaar No.” option of the left side of the screen.

6) Lastly, you need to correctly put in all the details like Aadhaar number, Voter ID number, registered email address or registered phone number.

7) Once you press the submit button, a notice will appear regarding the successful completion of the linking process.