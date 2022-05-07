Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Know-How to Download It Without an Enrollment ID

The Government keeps changing rules to ensure the safety and convenience of the citizens. One such change made by the Government in the year 2009 was the introduction of the Aadhaar Card Scheme. The use of the Aadhaar Card has increased in the country. Nowadays, an Aadhaar card is required almost everywhere in the country. Due to the increase in its use, the Government has started providing blue Aadhaar Cards for children.