Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Know-How to Download It Without an Enrollment ID
The Government keeps changing rules to ensure the safety and convenience of the citizens. One such change made by the Government in the year 2009 was the introduction of the Aadhaar Card Scheme. The use of the Aadhaar Card has increased in the country. Nowadays, an Aadhaar card is required almost everywhere in the country. Due to the increase in its use, the Government has started providing blue Aadhaar Cards for children.
It is important to note that the Aadhaar Card is issued to students by UIDAI. Aadhaar Card is required everywhere starting from buying jewellery to travelling.
Therefore, the loss of the Aadhaar Card causes a lot of trouble and chaos in our lives. It can lead to major troubles and harassment sometimes.
One has to be extremely careful while handling their Aadhaar Card so that they do not have to go through the extra trouble.
However, now there are various easy ways that can help everybody to get back their Aadhaar Cards. If your Aadhaar Card has gone missing and you do not have your enrollment ID, there is nothing to worry about.
Aadhaar Card Loss: How to Download Without Enrollment ID
Here are a few basic steps that you can follow to download your Aadhaar Card without enrollment ID:
Step 1: To download your lost Aadhaar Card from the official website, visit the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the "Get Aadhaar" option on the website.
Step 3: Click on the option that states "Retrieve Lost" or "Forgotten EID/UID" under Get Aadhaar on the official website.
Step 4: After clicking on the option, you can download your Aadhaar Card without your enrollment ID from the official website of UIDAI.
Step 5: The option will open up a new page where you will have to fill in your name entered in the Aadhaar Card. Then link the registered mobile number with Aadhaar and enter the Captcha.
Step 6: Enter the OTP that you have received on your registered mobile number.
Step 7: You can download your Aadhaar Card as soon as you enter the OTP.
These simple steps will help any person get back their Aadhaar Card from the official website without facing many difficulties.
