E-PAN Card PDF: Step-by-Step Guide to Download E-PAN Card Online

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten character long alpha-numeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. A PAN card is as important as Aadhaar card in India. People who have lost their PAN card and want to issue a new one can download an e-PAN card PDF. The process of downloading e-PAN card is very simple. A person can also apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR.

If a PAN card gets lost, a person can download it from the website by sitting at home. The website that people need to visit to download the e-PAN card PDF is onlineservices.nsdl.com. In a PAN card, the first five characters are alphabets, the next four characters are numerals and the last character is an alphabet. The PAN card number is always unique.