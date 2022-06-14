'Shouldn't Happen to People I Love': Protesters in Delhi Slam 'Bulldozer Raj'

"It is becoming so exhausting to just exist in this country… and I am among the privileged ones. If I was in northeast Delhi in 2020, I would have been subjected to the same," said Sania Rehmani, who was among the protesters at Jantar Mantar, raising their voice against ‘Bulldozer Raj’.

The protests come in light of the demolition of Afreen Fatima’s house in UP’s Prayagraj. On Sunday, 12 June, the local administration in UP had bulldozed the homes of those people who were allegedly involved in violent protests against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Afreen’s house was among the structures that had been demolished on Sunday. Her father, Javed Mohammad, was earlier arrested by the police, who claim that he was the main conspirator of the violence.