'Our Life Was Put On Display During the Demolition': Afreen Fatima's Sister

Sumaiya said that even during her and her mother’s detention, the subject of Afreen came up.

“They asked me about my siblings. When I told them about Afreen appi and how she is a student at JNU, their entire demeanor changed. They started telling my mother 'you made a mistake by sending her there. People’s minds and thoughts get diluted after going there. This is why she has become this way.’ They kept saying stuff like this.”

However, Sumaiya said that Afreen, 24, has been a “role model” to her and many young girls, and added that the demolition hasn’t just destoryed her home but also her dreams and aspirations.

“Afreen appi had her PHD entrance exam later this month. She had been preparing for it and studying so hard. Now, her entire year is wasted. Her life..her career, everything is at stake.”

Sumaiya said during detention they were also asked about the “kinds of conversations” that were had inside the home. “What could I have told them? We are a regular family with conversations about what to have for food...we pull each other’s leg and have normal discussions, we are a normal family,” she said.