The Many Discrepancies in How Afreen and Javed’s House Was Demolished in UP

Again, here’s what Sumaiyya Fatima, Javed’s daughter told The Quint, “We didn’t get any notice from any authority about our house until Saturday night. If our house was illegal all these years, why did we never hear of it then?”

So, the law states that the order for demolition shall not be made until the owner has been given “a reasonable opportunity” to explain themselves. So, the opportunity to show cause has to be given before the order is given. And then there has to be at least a 15-day period before the demolition can take place.

But the family states that the first they heard of the order was when it was pasted at their house on Saturday night.