If We Had Guns, Wouldn't They Be Seen In the LIVE Demolition?: Afreen's Sister

19-year-old Sumaiya Fatima has countered the allegations levelled by the Prayagraj police about how her father, activist Javed Mohammed stored weapons in their home, which now stands demolished.

Speaking to The Quint, Sumaiya said that if any weapons were in fact found, they would have been seen in the live broadcast of the demolition of their home.

“The demolition of our house was being broadcast live. Everyone saw everything came out of our house when it was being emptied. Police went in and took out every single item from our house. But no weapons were recovered. If they would have been, wouldn’t it have been visible in the live broadcast? Or wouldn’t anyone from the massive crowds standing there have seen it?,” she questioned.

“And if indeed some weapons were found, where are the photographs of them? It’s clear there were no weapons found, all of this has been fabricated in order to malign our family,” Sumaiya further said.

After the demolition of the house on Sunday afternoon, the police told media that “inappropriate material” including pistols were found in the house.