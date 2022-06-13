'Stop Targeting Muslims': Detained Delhi Activists Protesting Bulldozer Action
This comes a day after members of the JNUSU protested against the demolition of Afreen Fatima's house in Prayagraj.
Several members of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and Fraternity Movement were detained by the Delhi Police from the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and Jantar Mantar on Monday, 13 June, for protesting against the demolition of the house of activist Afreen Fatima and her father Javed Mohammad in UP's Prayagraj.
Around 60 persons were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station amid the protest.
"We are protesting against the way Javed Mohammad's house was demolished illegally without following any due process," said SIO national secretary Musab Qazi, adding that an investigation must be conducted into the demolition.
He also added that his organisation was demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal and other party spokespersons "who constantly spread hatred".
"Our second demand is an immediate halt to the targeting of Muslims, and an investigation into police action against them, which has led to the deaths of at least two persons recently, and several people getting injured.
Another protestor said that members of his organisation would continue their protest, regardless of whether the police detains or arrests them.
Fatima's father, Javed Mohammad, a leader of the Welfare Party of India, was accused of being the key conspirator in Friday's violent protests, where arson and stone-pelting were reported in addition to sloganeering against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
JNU Protest
The protest at UP Bhawan comes a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) conducted a protest against the demolition of Fatima's house.
JNUSU members raised slogans against the administration's actions, saying that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government was indulging in "bulldozer raj" and called for stopping the "witch-hunt of Muslims," news agency PTI reported.
Demolition of Afreen Fatima's House
The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished Fatima and Javed's house on 12 June, alleging that it had been "illegally constructed".
In a statement, the UP Police said that Javed's house was searched during the demolition and illegal arms were recovered.
"During the demolition, his house was searched and inappropriate material including weapon and posters was recovered. A list of such items is being prepared and it will be part of the investigation. Among the recovered weapons include .12 bore and .315 bore pistol and cartridges. Some papers with sharp remark on court has been taken as evidence," Ajay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj, said.
The demolition was reportedly carried out hours after authorities put up a notice outside Javed's house, which claimed that the construction at the ground and first floor of his house was illegal. The notice also claimed that Javed had not responded to the demolition order sent in May.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.