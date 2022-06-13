'Stop Targeting Muslims': Detained Delhi Activists Protesting Bulldozer Action

"Our second demand is an immediate halt to the targeting of Muslims, and an investigation into police action against them, which has led to the deaths of at least two persons recently, and several people getting injured.

Another protestor said that members of his organisation would continue their protest, regardless of whether the police detains or arrests them.

Fatima's father, Javed Mohammad, a leader of the Welfare Party of India, was accused of being the key conspirator in Friday's violent protests, where arson and stone-pelting were reported in addition to sloganeering against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.