Arnab Goswami Sent to Judicial Custody For 14 Days in Suicide Case

Arnab Goswami was remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days till 18 November by an Alibaug court late on Wednesday, 4 November.

The order of the court comes after the Republic founder and editor-in-chief had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the abetment of suicide case against him being probed by the Maharashtra Police.

The local police force from Raigad had sought fourteen days’ remand, on the basis that they needed to question Goswami, and he needed to be kept in custody as he is an ‘influential person’ who might try to alter the investigation.