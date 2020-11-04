Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case

Earlier during the day, the cops entered Goswami’s residence and attempted to detain him.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Twitter is torn between those who are condemning this action taken by Mumbai Police and those who are standing in support of Mumbai Police.
i

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, 4 November, arrested senior journalist and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Twitter is torn between those who are condemning this action taken by the police and those who are supporting them, while visuals from the news channel showed Goswami being taken by cops in a police van.

Earlier during the day, the police entered Goswami’s residence and attempted to detain him, reported news agency ANI.

‘Despicable’

Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Also Read
Arnab Goswami and TRP Case: All There Is to Know in 300 Seconds
Arnab Goswami and TRP Case: All There Is to Know in 300 Seconds
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)

‘Criminals in Press Don’t Have Impunity'

Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Twitter Divided Over Arnab’s Arrest in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/Twitter)
Also Read
A ‘Myth’ Called Arnab Goswami: How Rules Of Journalism Were Broken
A ‘Myth’ Called Arnab Goswami: How Rules Of Journalism Were Broken

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!