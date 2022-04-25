Transfer of IPS Officer Probing Dileep Conspiracy Case Breaks All Hope: WCC

One of the accused in the case – Dileep – is a popular actor who is alleged to have masterminded the crime. After he came out on bail in late 2017, several witnesses produced by the prosecution had changed their statements and turned hostile.

The trial in the case, delayed several times with petitions by Dileep and his counsel, was finally reaching its end when Balachandrakumar, a filmmaker allegedly close to Dileep, came out with new revelations last year. He produced audio clips allegedly containing Dileep's voice that could prove incriminating to the actor. The police, in the light of the new evidence, had requested the court for further probing and was granted permission for it. Sreejith was heading the investigation.