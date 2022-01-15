Decoding the Real Dileep: From Film Icon to Accused in Actress’ Sexual Assault

Mala Parvathy, a senior actress of Malayalam film industry and a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), swore that she first took notice of Dileep only when he married actress Manju Warrier, in 1998. “I always thought of him as Manju Warrier’s husband. I did have respect for him, as he was someone whom Manju Warrier had selected,” Parvathy said, while speaking to The Quint with palpable unease.

When actor Dileep got embroiled in the Kerala woman actor assault case of 2017, Parvathy remained in support, she said, of his current wife, Kavya Madhavan, whom Dileep had married after he got a divorce from Warrier in 2015. “I know Kavya since ages. She has suffered a lot, personally. I could not have taken a stand which would hurt her,” Parvathy further explained, even as she maintained that she never supported Dileep directly.

Parvathy’s position is in stark contrast with that of actresses Rima Kallingal and Parvathy Thiruvothu, who had demanded Dileep’s removal from AMMA in 2017.