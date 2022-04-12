Dileep Case: Hacker Says He Can Retrieve Data He Removed For The Actor

He told TNM that he began to realise the gaps in their claims after he began to rethink their conversations. He said he also came across documents that were court-related. Mentions of names that were connected to the case, secret statements and other details were reportedly there on the phone. They had also previously claimed they have some chats with Balachandrakumer, none of which Sai found. Although, some screenshots were sent to the said phones from another device.

Sai, in less than two weeks, will appear in front of the court to record his statement. His name first came up in media reports in late March, as the cyber expert who helped destroy data that could have been evidence against Dileep.

By then Dileep, the famous Malayalam actor, had been accused in two cases - the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor, and a conspiracy case to kill the police who were investigating the case.