Crime Branch Moves Court to Cancel Dileep’s Bail; Matter Posted for 26 Apr

Actor Dileep , who is an accused in the sexual assault case of a female Malayalam actor in 2017, had filed a plea asking the court to either quash the case against him or hand over the case to the CBI. On 19 April, the Kerala High Court declined to quash the FIR against Dileep accusing the actor of conspiring to threaten and kill the officials investigating the case.

The case was registered in January against Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring to murder police officials probing the case. The allegations surfaced after filmmaker Balachandra Kumar released audio clips of Dileep and his relatives plotting murder.

Dileep had defended himself in court by saying that there is “no human being who has not thought ill of another person, but that cannot be the cause for alarm or a basis for lodging an FIR.”

(With inputs from Bar and Bench, The Hindu)