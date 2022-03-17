Win for WCC: Malayalam Film Sets Must Have Sexual Harassment Panel, Says HC

The WCC had made it clear that they would strive to fight against gender disparity in Malayalam cinema. As a part of this, the organisation went to court in October 2018 asking for internal committees to be set up in Malayalam movie organisations as per the POSH Act.

When the PIL had initially been filed by the WCC, the state of Kerala and AMMA had been named as the respondents. The Centre for Constitutional Rights Research and Advocacy then joined the petition and widened its ambit, stating that internal committees must be formed also in media houses and political parties.

The Kerala Women’s Commission also filed an impleading application in the matter and strengthened the plea. In a petition at the high court, the Commission said that the state government must ensure that AMMA sets up an IC in line with the Vishaka guidelines and the POSH Act.