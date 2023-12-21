'3 New Laws Give Govt Sweeping Powers Over Journalism': Experts at Digipub Meet

“What that means is that if there is an interception order, and it's a WhatsApp message given to WhatsApp, [then] WhatsApp needs to decrypt it and give it to a law enforcement officer,” said Gupta. “And how will it do it if it's implementing end-to-end encryption?”

WhatsApp currently claims to provide end-to-end encrypted messaging services, which means that no one except those communicating with each other can read the messages being exchanged, not even WhatsApp. Asking WhatsApp to decrypt its messages could affect the privacy rights of Indians.

“The hope is always obviously if you're coming out with a new law, you would want policy to improve,” said Gupta. “You wouldn't want it to just replicate the existing provisions.”

Advocate Vrinda Bhandari spoke about how search-and-seizure powers granted under the telecom bill were of concern. The telecom bill allows any officer authorised by the union government to search any place where “unauthorised” telecom equipment is kept and seize it, or, for certain offences, such as unlawful interception and “causing damage to telecommunication network”.

Bhandari said the government’s powers under the bill were “very broadly defined” and provided no safeguards against interception. The new Bill would allow any social media messages on Manipur violence to be blocked for “inflaming tensions,” she added.