Amid the standoff in the Winter Session of Parliament, the Centre is looking to pass legislation that would allow authorities to intercept or block messages between any persons relating to any particular subject in the event of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety.
With little intimation, the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 18 December.
The bill comes after several rounds of consultations and deliberations. Yet, it has faced fierce criticism from various stakeholders who have pointed out that the proposed legislation could lead to mass surveillance and pose threats to online privacy.
However, according to the government, the Telecom Bill is meant to revamp the existing legislative framework that governs the telecom sector. It attempts to do this by repealing three "outdated" Acts, namely: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885; the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933; and The Telegraph Wire (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.
What is in the proposed telecom legislation? How much has it changed from the earlier draft? And why has it led to concerns among lawmakers and activists?
Here's a complete breakdown of all the important clauses in the Telecommunications Bill, 2023.
Goodbye E2E Encryption? New Telecom Bill Awaits Parliament's Nod: Key Takeaways
1. What Are the Key Definitions in the Bill?
The proposed Telecommunications Bill, 2023, has defined several new terms that weren't included in the 2022 version of the draft Bill, such as:
Critical telecommunication infrastructure: The central government is empowered to notify any telecom network as a 'critical telecommunication network' if the disruption of that network "shall have debilitating impact on national security, economy, public health or safety." The government is then further empowered to decide "the standards, security practices, upgradation requirements and procedures to be implemented for such Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure."
Authorisation: It means permission granted by the government to provide telecommunication services and to establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecom networks, according to the Bill. This authorisation is granted to "authorised entities" who intend to provide telecom services and to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecom networks.
The earlier version of the Bill had proposed a licensing regime by defining a 'license' as license, approval, authorisation, or permission granted to an entity engaged in providing telecommunication services, telecommunication network or telecommunication infrastructure.
Telecommunication identifier: This is a new term that has been defined in the 2023 version of the Bill. It means a series or combination of digits, characters, and symbols used to uniquely identify:
A user
A telecommunication service
A telecommunication network
Elements of a telecommunication network
Telecommunication equipment
An authorised entity
The central government can allot these identifiers for use by authorised entities, as per the Bill. It is also incharge of setting standards for telecommunication identifiers.
Telecommunication service has been defined as any service for telecommunication.
The 2022 version of the Bill had extended the definition of telecommunication service to specifically include Over-the-Top (OTT) communication services such as WhatsApp, Signal, Gmail, etc, thereby subjecting them to licensing requirements.
Introducing telecom-like regulation for OTT platforms has been a long-standing demand of Indian telcos while OTT players have pushed back against such legislation.
Surprisingly, the latest version of the Telecommunications Bill doesn't mention the term OTT even once. However, the proposed legislation will still apply to apps like WhatsApp and Gmail because of how the term 'telecommunication' is defined in the Bill.
Telecommunication: According to the Bill, telecommunication means transmission, emission or reception of any messages, by wire, radio, optical or other electro-magnetic systems, whether or not such messages have been subjected to rearrangement, computation or other processes by any means in the course of their transmission, emission or reception.
Furthermore, a 'message' is defined as any sign, signal, writing, text, image, sound, video, data stream, intelligence or information sent through telecommunication.
Digital Bharat Nidhi: Speaking of revised terminology, the Bill proposes to rename the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to the Digital Bharat Nidhi. Furthermore, it seeks to expand the usage of the fund to support research and development of telecom technology, telecom pilot projects, rollout of telecom products, and aid in providing access to rural, remote, and urban areas.
Under the existing legislative framework, the USOF could reportedly only be used for expenditures to enhance rural connectivity.
2. Who All Is Required To Obtain Govt Authorisation?
The expanded definition of telecommunication in the Bill indicates that online platforms such as WhatsApp, Gmail, Signal, Zoom, Google Meet, Facetime, and others will be subject to the same regulation as telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone, among others.
This means that all of these entities would need to obtain authorisation from the central government if they want to make their services available to Indian users.
Can unauthorised entities offer telecommunication services? No, unless the central government exempts those entities from obtaining authorisation after determining "that it is necessary in the public interest to do so."
For those players who already hold a license under the existing laws, the proposed Bill states that the license will continue to be valid until its expiry date.Expand
3. How Does the Proposed Bill Affect Indian Users?
Biometric-based identification: Notably, the latest version of the Bill would require authorised entities such as WhatsApp to carry out biometric-based identification of users in order to verify their identity. There was no such clause in the 2022 draft of the Bill.
"No user shall furnish any false particulars, suppress any material information, or impersonate another person, while establishing his identity for availing of telecommunication services; or fail to share information as required under this Act," the proposed Bill reads.
The earlier draft of the Bill had proposed imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 to those users who provided wrong identification details. However, the penalty now appears to have been dropped.
Similar to the previous draft, the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, sets out provisions for ensuring user safety – particularly against spam or fraud calls.
Hows does it look to protect Indian users from spam calls? The Bill proposes certain anti-spam measures such as:
Prior consent: Senders should take the prior consent of users in order to send specified messages or messages that are "offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, employment opportunity or investment opportunity."
Do Not Disturb register: The Bill also proposes creating a Do Not Disturb register to the same effect.
Reporting mechanisms: It further requires authorised entities to set up a "mechanism to enable users to report any malware or specified messages received in contravention of this section." Additionally, authorised entities would also have to set up grievance redressal mechanisms for users (akin to provisions of the IT Rules).
Dispute resolution mechanisms: In case a dispute arises between a user and an authorised entity providing telecom services, the central government has proposed that it will set up "one or more" online dispute resolution mechanism to address the issue.
Besides the clause on malware reporting mechanisms, other provisions had appeared in some form or the other in the 2022 version of the Bill as well.
4. Will the Government Have More Surveillance Powers?
Encryption standards: Under the Bill, the central government is empowered to notify standards on encryption and data processing in telecommunication. It is also empowered to assess conformity to the prescribed standards.
This is a new provision that has been inserted after the 2022 draft Bill was released. The earlier version only empowered the central government to prescribe standards for telecom equipment, networks, services, and infrastructure – not encryption.
Besides setting encryption standards, the central government has also been tasked to come up with standards for:
Telecom equipment (including their manufacture, import, distribution and sale)
Telecom identifiers
Telecom networks
Telecom services
Telecom security (including identification, analysis and prevention of intrusion of telecom services and networks)
Cybersecurity for telecom services and networks
Messages sent and received on apps like WhatsApp or Signal are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the sender or recipient can read the plaintext messages. However, the proposed Telecom Bill could change that.
Interception of messages: Under the Telecom Bill, messages on "any particular subject" between any persons can be intercepted or blocked by the central government, state governments, or authorised officers in the event of a "public emergency or in the interest of public safety."
These messages would have to be "disclosed in intelligible format to the officer mentioned in such order" meaning that decrypted messages would need to be shared with the authorities.
However, "press messages" of accredited journalists have been exempted from interception or blocking.
Clause 23 also states: "If it appears necessary or expedient so to do in the public interest, the Central Government may direct any authorised entity to transmit in its telecommunication services or telecommunication network, specific messages, in such manner as may be specified."
Selective banning of platforms? The same clause also stipulates that authorities can direct the suspension of any telecommunication services " to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network."
The Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, had also required platforms to identify the 'originator' of the message as part of its 'traceability requirement' for online intermediaries. However, the provision was legally challenged in court along with several others.
Internet shutdowns: The central government is empowered to "take temporary possession" of any telecom service or network in the event of a public emergency or for the purposes of disaster management or public safety. The Bill also proposes to set up a message routing mechanism where the messages of an authorised officer are routed to users on priority.
This clause of the Bill not only resembles the 2022 draft but also mirrors the colonial-era Telegraph Act. For context, India orders the most number of internet shutdowns in the world.
This is the first time that a clear provision to order blanket internet shutdowns has been proposed by the central government. So far, shutdowns have been imposed under unclear Rules.
5. What Are the Penalties for Non-Compliance?
Unauthorised entities: Whoever provides telecommunication services or establishes telecommunication network without authorisation hall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend up to Rs two crore, or with both, according to the Bill.
Unauthorised access: A jail term of three years or a fine of Rs 50 lakh rupees will be levied on anyone who "possesses or uses without an authorisation, any equipment that blocks telecommunication; uses telecommunication identifiers not allotted or permitted; tampers with telecommunication identifiers; possesses radio equipment without an authorisation or an exemption that can accommodate more than specified number of subscriber identity modules; obtains subscriber identity modules or other telecommunication identifiers through fraud, cheating or personation; wilfully possesses radio equipment knowing that it uses unauthorised or tampered telecommunication identifiers."
Anyone who unlawfully intercepts a message or gains unauthorised access to a telecom network faces three years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs two crore, as per the Bill.
Damaging telecom infrastructure: Whoever damages critical telecom infrastructure faces three years of jail or a fine of Rs two crore. Meanwhile, whoever causes damage to non-critical telecom infrastructure will be fined Rs 50 lakh, according to the Bill.
National security: "Whoever wilfully contravenes any measures specified in the notification on national security under section 21 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend up to two crore rupees, or with both and the Central Government may, if it deems fit, also suspend or terminate the telecommunication service of such person," the Bill reads.
