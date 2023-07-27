The Quint Bags 15 Awards at Digipub Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won 15 awards across categories at the afaqs! Digipub Awards 2023! This is the 4th edition of the Digipub Awards, India’s top honours for web publishers.
Here’s a quick look at the accolades!
1. Best Use of Podcast - Urdunama
The Quint's Urdunama won the Gold Prize under the Best Use of Podcast category.
2. Best Article Series
The Quint won Gold prize for its coverage about Trafficking of Minor Girls From Jharkhand to Cities under the Best Article Series category.
3. Best Coverage of Entertainment
The Quint won Silver prize for Best Coverage of Entertainment.
4. Best Coverage of Sports
The Quint's Sports coverage also bagged the Silver price for Best Coverage.
5. Best Feature Article (Text)
The Quint won the Silver Prize for its story – How Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriages Is Hurting Women, One Family at A Time under the Best Feature Article (Text) category.
6. Best Investigative Story
The Quint's Exclusive | Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On story won the Bronze prize under the Best Investigative Story category.
7. Best Local Journalism
The Quint's Khargone Coverage bagged the Bronze prize under Best Local Journalism category.
8. Best Video Feature
The Quint's story – Single Mom Chanchal Sharma Drives an E-Rickshaw With Her Son Strapped To Her Chest won the Silver prize under the Best Video Feature category.
9. Best Video Series
The Quint's Girls Out Of School videos won the Gold prize under the Best Video Series category.
10. Best Video Series
The Silver prize for the Best Video Series was also bagged by The Quint's Motherhood and Medals.
11. Best Interactive Story
The Quint's Flooded but Parched In Chennai: How Is the Coastal City Both Dry and Drowning? won the Silver prize under the Best Interactive Story.
12. Best Use of Infographics
The Quint's Amritpal Singh's 350 km 'Escape Route': 6 Places in 2 Days. But Where Is He Now? also bagged the Silver prize for Best Use of Infographics.
13. Best Innovation in Publishing
Multimedia Immersives by The Quint Lab won the Silver prize for Best Innovation in Publishing.
14. Best Section
The Quint's WebQoof with VKK section won the Silver prize under the Best Section category.
Best Brand Partnership
The Quint's Sajjad's Story Of Connecting The Children Of Kargil To The World won the Bronze prize under the Best Brand Partnership category.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)