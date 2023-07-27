ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Quint Bags 15 Awards at Digipub Awards 2023

The Quint Bags 15 Awards at Digipub Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won 15 awards across categories at the afaqs! Digipub Awards 2023!

The Quint
Published
India
3 min read
The Quint Bags 15 Awards at Digipub Awards 2023
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

We are delighted to announce that The Quint has won 15 awards across categories at the afaqs! Digipub Awards 2023! This is the 4th edition of the Digipub Awards, India’s top honours for web publishers.

Here’s a quick look at the accolades!

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Best Use of Podcast - Urdunama

The Quint's Urdunama won the Gold Prize under the Best Use of Podcast category.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Best Article Series

The Quint won Gold prize for its coverage about Trafficking of Minor Girls From Jharkhand to Cities under the Best Article Series category.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Best Coverage of Entertainment

The Quint won Silver prize for Best Coverage of Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Best Coverage of Sports

The Quint's Sports coverage also bagged the Silver price for Best Coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Best Feature Article (Text)

The Quint won the Silver Prize for its story – How Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriages Is Hurting Women, One Family at A Time under the Best Feature Article (Text) category.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Best Investigative Story

The Quint's Exclusive | Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On story won the Bronze prize under the Best Investigative Story category.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.  Best Local Journalism

The Quint's Khargone Coverage bagged the Bronze prize under Best Local Journalism category.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Best Video Feature

The Quint's story – Single Mom Chanchal Sharma Drives an E-Rickshaw With Her Son Strapped To Her Chest won the Silver prize under the Best Video Feature category.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Best Video Series

The Quint's Girls Out Of School videos won the Gold prize under the Best Video Series category.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Best Video Series

The Silver prize for the Best Video Series was also bagged by The Quint's Motherhood and Medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Best Interactive Story

The Quint's Flooded but Parched In Chennai: How Is the Coastal City Both Dry and Drowning? won the Silver prize under the Best Interactive Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Best Use of Infographics

The Quint's Amritpal Singh's 350 km 'Escape Route': 6 Places in 2 Days. But Where Is He Now? also bagged the Silver prize for Best Use of Infographics.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Best Innovation in Publishing

Multimedia Immersives by The Quint Lab won the Silver prize for Best Innovation in Publishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Best Section

The Quint's WebQoof with VKK section won the Silver prize under the Best Section category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Brand Partnership

The Quint's Sajjad's Story Of Connecting The Children Of Kargil To The World won the Bronze prize under the Best Brand Partnership category.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Digipub 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×