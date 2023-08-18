Data Protection: How India's Law Looks Compared to EU's Regulations

Clearly, this is significant for a nation that has seen the necessity for separate personal data protection legislation for more than a decade now and not is governed by the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the rules implemented thereunder as it has been till now.

In August 2017, when the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India in the Justice Puttuswamy vs Union of India case ruled that the right to privacy was a fundamental right, the intensity of having the law for data protection amplified and the central government established a Committee of Experts on Data Protection in the same year chaired by Justice B N Srikrishna.

From its recommendations in July 2018, leading to the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 (PDPB) in Lok Sabha in December 2019 and its subsequent scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which submitted its report in December 2021 to its withdrawal by the government in August 2022, citing the need for further refinement, much has happened. Subsequently, in November 2022, the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was released for public consultation and reintroduced in Parliament on 3 August 2023 and passed.

The pertinent point is if the legislation, that has finally arrived after so long, will serve the purpose for which it is intended. Also, if the exemptions given to the state are much more than actually required, that could become an issue later in terms of privacy protection.