Broadcasting Services Bill: Who Will Ultimately Regulate Digital News Content?

Furthermore, the Broadcasting Services Bill also states that this is in addition to and not in derogation of other laws, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Rules framed under it. This clause seems to have been drafted without being aware that the 2021 Rules already provide for a Code of Ethics in the Appendix to those Rules. While the Code of Ethics makes a reference to the Programme Code under the Cable TV Act, it makes no reference to the Advertising Code.

Given that the Programme Code and the Advertising Code are being made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Code of Ethics by the Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology (MeitY), this may lead to tussles between regulators as to who will regulate content.

It would be simple to say that Clause 20 should just be removed and MIB should stick to regulating cable news and MeitY to the internet. However, while this a reasonable classification as far as medium is concerned, for content this is a rather meaningless distinction. With increasing internet penetration, and the availability of cheap data plans, cable television is not the only means to watch video content. If the proposal to allow for smartphones to receive TV signal goes through, the distinction between what’s a phone and what’s a TV may also go out of the window.

Addressing this potential regulatory confusion might require a complete rethink on how the Union Government should regulate news content. Whether it adopts a self-regulatory approach or not, the idea should be to avoid regulatory arbitrage and overlapping regulatory powers.

