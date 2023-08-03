Digital Personal Data Protection Bill To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha After Long Wait

The much-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be tabled by the Union Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 3 August.
A draft version of the bill was first released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in November 2022. It underwent several rounds of consultations, where various types of stakeholders were invited to give their feedback on the draft legislation.
However, even on the day of its introduction in Parliament, the DPDP Bill doesn't appear to have been spared from controversy, as Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the Bill being classified as a financial bill.
In a landmark 2017 judgment, the Supreme Court had held privacy to be a fundamental right (with reasonable restrictions) of every Indian citizen, and had directed the central government to establish a data protection regime. The passage of this bill in Parliament would end the six-year-long wait for the same.
There have been multiple iterations of a data protection bill in India over the years. Initially, a committee of experts led by retired Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna was tasked with drafting a data protection bill in 2017. Two years later, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, was tabled in Parliament but it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further evaluation. In 2021, the Committee submitted the draft legislation that had been reworked based on its internal deliberations. However, in 2022, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from consideration, citing the need for a "comprehensive legal framework."
Key Features of the DPDP Bill, 2022
While the latest version of the Bill is yet to be tabled, here are the highlights from the DPDP Bill, 2022:
The scope of the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, is limited to online personal data belonging to the data principal (or user). Hence, it does not offer protection of an Indian user's offline personal data.
The user also has to give their consent for data fiduciaries (companies) to process their personal data, as per the draft bill. However, the user is deemed to have given their consent for data processing in the event of a medical emergency, disaster, breakdown of public order, court order, etc.
Under the draft DPDP Bill, 2022, data principals have certain rights such as the right to information about your personal data, the right to correct and erase your personal data, the right to register a grievance with a data fiduciary, etc.
Notably, the draft bill carves out exemptions for "any instrumentality of the State" as well as certain types of data fiduciaries and organisations that process data for law enforcement or judicial purposes.
But most importantly, the draft bill proposes the establishment of the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI) whose functions would include determining non-compliance with the law, adopting "urgent measures" to curb data breaches, and performing any other functions assigned by the government.
The strength and composition of the Data Protection Board, as well as the process of selection and removal of its chairperson and other members, are all "as may be prescribed."
IT Committee Report Endorses DPDP Bill, 2023
In the run-up to the DPDP Bill being introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT tabled a report that backed the data protection legislation, even though many members of the committee had reportedly not seen the latest version of the bill.
"The Committee have been informed that the fundamental principles that underpin personal data protection laws in various jurisdictions, also form the basis of the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. These principles include the lawful, fair, and transparent usage of personal data by organizations, the principles of purpose, data minimization, accuracy, storage limitation, and the need for reasonable safeguards," read a press release with highlights from the report.
"The Committee firmly believe that no legislation can be perfect from the outset. It evolves over time and is fine-tuned in response to changing circumstances. The Committee, therefore, urge that the provisions that cannot be fully defined within the scope of the Bill can be addressed through rules prescribed under the Bill, which are subsequently presented to Parliament," the release added.
However, the adoption of the report by the IT Standing Committee, headed by Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Prataprao Jhadav, may not have been unanimous as Opposition MPs objected to endorsing the Bill without reading the latest draft, according to The Hindu.
In letters addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas argued that the stipulated rules and regulations were not followed by the Committee in drafting the report on the DPDP Bill.
"According to the unequivocal provisions in Rules 331E (1) (b), 331H (a) & 331H (b) of Lok Sabha Rules and Rules 270 (b) & 273 (a) of the Rajya Sabha Rules, referred above, the Standing Committees are explicitly prohibited from examining any Bills that have not been referred to them by the Chairman or the Speaker after their introduction in either House," Brittas was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.
In response to the controversy, IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar denied that the DPDP Bill had been referred to the IT Standing Committee. He tweeted, "No bill including the proposed DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection Bill) can be referred to any committee unless it is done so by Parliament. In turn, the bill can be only referred to committee AFTER the Cabinet-approved bill is introduced in Parliament."
What Happens Next?
After the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, has been tabled in the Lok Sabha, what next? The bill will be further listed for consideration and passing in the Lower House. If it gets the nod, then the bill will move to the Rajya Sabha before finally being submitted to President Murmu for her assent to enact it into law.
While there is always a possibility for the DPDP Bill to be referred to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny, it is unlikely to happen. The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on 20 July, has been stormy from the start as proceedings of both Houses have been severely disrupted by the Opposition demanding a discussion on the violence in Manipur.
As a result, crucial pieces of legislation such as The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill and The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Parliament without adequate debate and discussion.
In an attempt to force PM Modi to make a parliamentary statement on Manipur, the Congress and BRS had filed no-confidence motions against the central government. The motions were adopted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who said that a date and time for the discussion will be assigned.
However, with still no clarity on when the Manipur debate will take place in Parliament, Opposition MPs are protesting the introduction and passage of bills by the government. Congress MP Manish Tewari claimed that since the no-trust vote is still pending, all legislation passed in the interim are "constitutionally suspect," according to PTI.
“When leave of the House to the moving of a motion has been granted, no substantive motion on policy matters needs to be brought before the House by the government till the Motion of no Confidence has been disposed of," Lok Sabha MP NK Premachandran was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
What bearing will all this have on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023? Can it be passed by both Houses before the end of the parliamentary session? Will it be constitutionally acceptable to do so?
