Kin of Militant Who Killed Kashmiri Pandit Arrested, Their Home To Be Attached
Police said that Adil Wani, a terrorist from the Al-Badr outfit, killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in Shopian.
The J&K Police has said that Adil Wani, a categorised terrorist of the banned Al-Badr outfit, killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in Shopian on Tuesday, and subsequently took shelter at his Kutpora home.
The police added that security forces launched a cordon and search operation at his residence but Wani fled after hurling grenades at the police.
During the search operation, the police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from Wani’s home, which led to the authorities attaching the property, and arresting Wani’s father, and three brothers.
Speaking to ANI, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said:
"The celebrations and positivity seen during 15 August could not be sustained by neighbouring terror handlers. They only see Kashmir as path to fulfil their own desires and try to disrupt peace."
"We have identified two involved in the murders. Accused will be nabbed soon," he said.
The Srinagar Police further requested owners to install high security number plates on both two and four-wheel vehicles in light of investigations into transportation of terrorists.
They added that non-compliance will lead to legal action including a seizure of the vehicle.
In March, the J&K police had announced that it will begin the process of attaching “some immovable properties which have been used for the purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of ULP Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)."
According to this provision, all properties that have been derived or obtained from the commission of a terrorist act or one intended to be used for a terror act can be seized.
The police further asked residents not to shelter or harbour terrorists, and their associates.
The Killing
Militants had fired at Sunil Kumar Bhat and his brother Pintu Kumar Bhat in an apple orchard on Tuesday. While Sunil died on the spot, Pintu sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
The incident had taken place in Shopian's Chotipora area.
On Monday, two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar. Also, four soldiers were killed in an attack on an army base near Rajouri last week.
In May this year, massive protests erupted across the valley after a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat was gunned down by militants. At the time, several protesters had taken to the streets and threatened to resort to mass resignations if the administration failed to provide security to Pandits.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
