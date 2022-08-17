Kin of Militant Who Killed Kashmiri Pandit Arrested, Their Home To Be Attached

The Srinagar Police further requested owners to install high security number plates on both two and four-wheel vehicles in light of investigations into transportation of terrorists.

They added that non-compliance will lead to legal action including a seizure of the vehicle.

In March, the J&K police had announced that it will begin the process of attaching “some immovable properties which have been used for the purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of ULP Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)."