Kashmiri Pandit Killed, Brother Injured After Being Shot by Militants in Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was killed and his brother injured after being shot by militants in an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Tuesday, 16 August.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar while his brother Pintu Kumar is currently undergoing treatment.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.