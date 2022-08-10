3 LeT Terrorists, Including Rahul Bhat's Killer, Trapped in Encounter in J&K

Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including the killer of government employee Rahul Bhat and singer Amreen Bhat, are trapped in an encounter that is underway at Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday, 10 August.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in Khansahib area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists.

"Three terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," ADGP Kashmir said in a statement.