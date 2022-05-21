'We Want Justice': Kashmiri Pandits Continue Protests After Rahul Bhat's Death
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits have erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir since Bhat's death.
Protests continue in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat at the hands of militants.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits had erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, 19 May, after a government employee, identified as Rahul Bhat, was shot inside his office by militants in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
At a protest in Anantnag's Mattan on Saturday, 21 May, demonstrators chanted "We want justice" and "Rahul bhai amar rahe" (May our brother Rahul be immortal).
Some protesters reportedly tonsured their heads as well, in memory of Rahul Bhat.
A police official said that gunmen had fired upon Bhat in the local tehsil office, at Chadoora on Thursday afternoon. He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital, from where he was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital for specialised treatment.
Bhat eventually succumbed to his injuries.
In the wake of the protests that have erupted after Bhat's death, the police resorted to firing tear gas shells and using batons when a group of protesters attempted to proceed towards the Srinagar airport.
The protesters, including government officers and their families, camped at the migrant colony at Vesu-Qazigund in the Anantnag district and demanded that the lieutenant governor's administration ensure that Kashmiri Pandits are safe in the valley.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.