Day After Rajouri Attack, Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead in J&K’s Bandipora

A day after four soldiers were killed in an attack on an army base near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora in the early hours of Friday, 12 August, police said.

The victim was identified as Mohd Amrez, from Bihar's Madhepura.

Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet, "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon and injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed."