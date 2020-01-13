JNU Violence: Delhi Police Change Their Theory in Just 3 Days

With the unmasking of a possible assailant involved in the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University's Sabarmati hostel on 5 January, Delhi Police's initial theory may prove incorrect.

In a press conference on Friday, 10 January, police had said that it was unlikely that people from outside the campus were involved.

"The rooms in JNU's Periyar and Sabarmati hostels were selectively targeted. The attackers knew which rooms to enter. I have spent four days at JNU and I still forget the way," Dr Joy Tirkey of the crime branch had told the media.