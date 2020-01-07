‘We Take Responsibility for JNU Attack’: Hindu Raksha Dal Prez

A day after armed and masked miscreants wreaked havoc in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday, 5 January, a video showing one Bhupendra Tomar aka Pinky Bhaiyya taking responsibility for the attack on JNU students, has gone viral on social media.

Tomar claims to be the president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, a right-wing outfit.

Identifying himself as Pinky Chaudhary, he repeated the same claims to news agency ANI. “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers,” he said.

This comes in the midst of several news reports investigating the role of WhatsApp groups run by ABVP members, in planning and executing the rampage in the university. Quoting ‘governemnt souces’, ANI also reported that the Delhi Police had taken cognisance of the claims and was analysing video footage and using face recognition software to identify the “masked men in JNU”.