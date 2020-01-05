JNU Under Attack: Yogendra Yadav Manhandled in Police Presence

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus where he had gone to take stock of the situation after JNU students and faculty members were brutally attacked by a mob of masked goons, allegedly members of the ABVP.

Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media.

He alleged that police personnel were standing idle but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".