JNU Violence: Cong Fact-Finding Committee to Visit Campus Today

Live
A four-member fact-finding committee formed by the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will visit the campus today, 8 January.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone showed up to join the protests at JNU on on Tuesday night.
Snapshotclose
- At least 10 people were reported injured in clashes between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad
- The police filed an FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others on the JNU administration’s complaint in connection with vandalising servers
- JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who was injured by the masked mob, has filed a complaint about the violence on Sunday
(3) NEW UPDATES
Congress Fact-Finding Committee to Visit JNU
The four member fact-finding committee formed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to look into the JNU violence will visit its campus on Wednesday, 8 January, reported ANI.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)