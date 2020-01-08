JNU Violence: Cong Fact-Finding Committee to Visit Campus Today
Media outlets scanned through a sea of viral images to identify the culprits behind the JNU violence that broke out on Sunday.
Media outlets scanned through a sea of viral images to identify the culprits behind the JNU violence that broke out on Sunday.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
JNU Violence: Cong Fact-Finding Committee to Visit Campus Today

A four-member fact-finding committee formed by the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will visit the campus today, 8 January.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone showed up to join the protests at JNU on on Tuesday night.

  • At least 10 people were reported injured in clashes between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad
  • The police filed an FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others on the JNU administration’s complaint in connection with vandalising servers
  • JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who was injured by the masked mob, has filed a complaint about the violence on Sunday
Congress Fact-Finding Committee to Visit JNU

The four member fact-finding committee formed by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to look into the JNU violence will visit its campus on Wednesday, 8 January, reported ANI.

