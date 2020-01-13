JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Masked Woman as DU Student
The Special Investigation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified the masked woman seen in the videos of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on 5 January, as a student of the Delhi University, ANI reported.
It is learnt that the woman is from the ABVP and her photos were circulated by the Left outfits following the incident. She will soon be served the notice to join the investigation.
“The woman was identified through one of the videos of the incident. She lives in North Campus area. We approached her during the day but she was not home; her phone is switched off. We will send her a legal notice and ask her to come for questioning,” a senior officer was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on 6 January.
India Today had also exposed the involvement of ABVP activists Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah in the attack, after which the Delhi police sent notices to 49 people to join the investigation on Sunday, 12 January.
Earlier, the Delhi police had revealed that it had identified nine suspects in the violence, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, but had made no arrests.
The sting operation also brought to light the Left’s alleged involvement in the shutting down of JNU’s servers on 4 January, a day before the attack on students.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
