HC Seeks Response From Tech Giants on Plea for JNU Violence Data

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 13 January, sought response from the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the 5 January violence on the varsity campus.

The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.

Justice Brijesh Sethi has listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, 14 January.

The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.