Did Indian Flag Have Ashoka Chakra Before 1947? A Look at Tricolour's History

Ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day celebrations and amid the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, actor Satish Shah took to Twitter to share a photo of the national flag, with the caption saying that it was the “very same” tricolour flag that his mother had got during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Netizens, however, were quick to respond to the actor, pointing out that it would not have been possible for that very flag to be around in 1942. Many users attempted to correct the actor, telling him in their tweets that the 1942 version of the Indian flag showed the charkha (spinning wheel) at its centre, and that the current version with the Ashok Chakra was adopted in 1947.