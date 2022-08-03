Har Ghar Tiranga: Mehbooba Mufti's New Twitter DP Shows PM Modi, Old J&K Flag

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, 3 August, put a new Twitter display picture showing her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience (sic)," Mufti wrote on Twitter.