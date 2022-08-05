Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2022: How To Register and Download the Certificate?

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event on the eve of India's Independence Day that will be celebrated on Monday, 15 August 2022. This marks 75 years of India's independence from British rule in 1947.

People who are interested in joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign must visit the official website – harghartiranga.com – and follow the steps given at the end of this article to register and get featured on the portal. They will also receive a certificate of participation.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the people of India to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative (every house should hoist the tricolour flag). Besides, the prime minister also urged people to change the display pictures of their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to the Tiranga or tricolour.