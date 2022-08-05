Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2022: How To Register and Download the Certificate?
The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event on the eve of India's Independence Day that will be celebrated on Monday, 15 August 2022. This marks 75 years of India's independence from British rule in 1947.
People who are interested in joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign must visit the official website – harghartiranga.com – and follow the steps given at the end of this article to register and get featured on the portal. They will also receive a certificate of participation.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the people of India to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative (every house should hoist the tricolour flag). Besides, the prime minister also urged people to change the display pictures of their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to the Tiranga or tricolour.
To participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, people should visit the website, harghartiranga.com,and follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website – harghartiranga.com.
Step 2: Click on the registration link that reads 'Pin a Flag.' You will be taken to a page where you have to upload your picture, fill out your name and mobile number, and hit the 'Next' option. You can also log in with your Google account by clicking on 'Continue With Google.'
Step 3: Social login or fill in your personal details and move to the next step.
Step 4: Allow access to your location by turning on the 'Location' feature on your device.
Step 5: Pin a virtual flag in your location. Congratulations! You are now a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Now, that you have successfully pinned a virtual flag (Tiranga) at your location, you will receive an online certificate that can be easily downloaded.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This year when we are making Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the tricolour or display it in your homes between 13 to 15 August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag."
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Interesting Points
The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is being held to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence. People can show their enthusiasm and commitment by hoisting a flag at their houses from 13 to 15 August 2022. They can also pin a virtual flag and receive a certificate by following the steps mentioned above.
So far, 1,66,95,243 flags have been pinned by people all over the India.
Approximately, 38,13,697 selfies with the national flag (tricolour) have been uploaded on the official portal – harghartiranga.com.
All over India, people are organising Har Ghar Tiranga quizzes, drawing competitions, and other events to show their participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to also reignite a patriotic sentiment in Indians.
