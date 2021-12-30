Protests, Flak & Little Police Action: Events Since Haridwar, Delhi Hate Speech

The names of Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is the ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ of the Niranjani Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj were added to the FIR two days later.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

As for the Delhi assembly, a complaint has been filed against the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke for his hate speech at the event, and for the oath administered, as per LiveLaw. The Delhi Police, however, is yet to register an FIR based on the complaint.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, speaking to The Quint, said, "The police is completely politicised. Therefore, there is nothing which one can expect... They are not acting in accordance with law. So, naturally, when they are compelled to act, they will act in as weak a manner if possible."