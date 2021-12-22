Narsinghanand Organises 3-Day Hate Speech Conclave in Haridwar

A three-day hate speech conclave was organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

A part of the event was live-streamed on social media. The videos of some of the speeches have also gone viral.

Narsinghanand, the notorious priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and recently anointed 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Juna Akhara, had earlier threatened police authorities on camera amid reports that the 'Goonda Act' might be slapped against him.