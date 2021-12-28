Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over 'Violent Hate Speeches' in Haridwar

Similar incendiary comments, inciting the audience to take to arms, had been made by the other speakers at the Dharam Sansad.

Days after the event, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 23 December, had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) at the Haridwar police station.

Two more persons – Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is the ‘Mahamandleshwar’ of the Niranjini Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj – were booked in the case on Saturday.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.