'Hang Me If I Have Said Anything Wrong': Narsinghanand on Haridwar Conclave Row

"I am not giving a hate speech. If you find even a single thing that I have said is false, then hang me! I am saying the same thing to all the Maulanas. Let's meet and debate. If you find we are wrong, you don't cut our heads. We will do it ourselves. But they very well know that we are telling the truth, and they can't stand their ground in front of that truth. That's why they are trying to defame us through their propaganda," he added.

Meanwhile, Swami Amritanand, too, justified Yati Narsinghanand's speech and said, "People are saying that Swamiji is giving hate speech out there, inciting people, asking for riots. However, from what I have understood, Swamiji is only saying what Lord Krishna did and said, what Lord Ram did...from what I have read in the scriptures and heard from my teachers."