Delhi Hate Speech: 5 Days Since Vow to 'Kill' for Hindu Nation, No Police Action

Five days since Hindu right-wing group 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' organised an event endorsing violence against religious minorities in the country's national capital, the police has not reported of any action being initiated in the matter.

The hate-spewing event reportedly took place in Delhi’s Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.

A video of Hindutva groups and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December showed them taking an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation).