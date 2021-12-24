‘Govt Is Complicit’: Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi Call Out Haridwar Hate Speech

Several politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and others, have spoken against the genocidal speeches made against Muslims in the three-day-long hate speech conclave held in Haridwar, which ironically, was organised as a ‘dharam sansad.’

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday, 24 December, "Hindutvawadi always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay for this hatred. But no more!"