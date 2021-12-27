Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Now, Hindu Mahasabha Leader & 1 Other Booked

Two more persons have been booked in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case, the police said on Saturday, 25 December.

The names of Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is the ‘Mahamandleshwar’ of the Niranjini Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj have been added to the FIR, reported news agency ANI.