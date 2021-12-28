'Stop Dividing People': Protest in Delhi Against Hate Speech in Haridwar
Students, activists, and citizens on Monday demanded immediate arrests of Yati Narsinghanand and other leaders.
Around 100 people staged a protest in Delhi, outside Uttarakhand Sadan at 2 pm on Monday, 27 December, against the hate speech in Haridwar and demanded immediate arrests of Yati Narsinghanand and other leaders.
Within half-an-hour, the police informed protesters that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been imposed and asked them to disperse.
The protest was organised by rights and students groups including All India Students’ Union (AISA), All India Democratic Women’s Association, and United Against Hate, among others.
A three-day conclave was organised by controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.
"This is not a one-off event. This is a pattern that has been seen in the past as well, where there has been violence after hate speech. This was a clear call to violence and raises the huge question of accountability."Anjali Bhardwaj, Activist
"We want the organisers to be arrested. It is appalling that 10 days have passed but no action has been taken... Imagine if a Sikh, Muslim, or Christian had made that statement."Shabnam Hashmi, Activist
Protesters marched with placards till the Uttarakhand Sadan, which was barricaded by the police.
(Photo: The Quint/Ashna Butani)
(Photo: The Quint/Ashna Butani)
Protesters demanded the arrests of leaders who gave an open call for violence at the conclave.
(Photo: The Quint/Ashna Butani)
(Photo: The Quint/Ashna Butani)
Members of AIDWA said that the hate speech was politically motivated as elections are coming up.
(Photo: The Quint/Ashna Butani)
Protesters Demand Dasna Event to Be Cancelled
The protesters said that a similar event has been announced in Dasna, Ghaziabad on 1-2 January. Shabnam Hashmi and others wrote a mail to the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM), urging him not to allow the event.
The mail to the DM read, "As per the posters and posts on social media about the proposed ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Ghaziabad, the same person Yati Narsinghanand who organised the Haridwar event, is also involved with the event scheduled in Ghaziabad. Considering the grave violation of the Constitution of India and the IPC and threat to law and order which the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ resulted in, we urge you to ensure such a ‘Dharam Sansad’ is not allowed to be held in Ghaziabad."
