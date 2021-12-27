76 SC Lawyers Write to CJI to Take Suo Moto Cognisance of Genocide Call

"In view of the seriousness and gravity of the aforementioned events, it is most humbly prayed that Your Lordship may take suo-moto cognisance of the same and direct that action be taken against the guilty persons under Sections 120B, 121A,153A, 153B, 295A and 298 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the letter further said.

Nine people were named in the letter by the Supreme Court lawyers to the CJI, namely: Yati Narsinghanand Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharamdas Maharaj, Premanand Maharaj, Sadhvi Annapoorna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwani Upadhyay, Suresh Chavhanke and Swami Prabodhanand Giri.

"It is also pointed out that the recent speeches are a part of a series of similar speeches that we have come across in the past. It may be noted that no effective steps have been taken under the provisions of 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506,120B, 34 of IPC in respect of the earlier hate speeches. Thus, urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day," the letter said.