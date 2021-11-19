Centre to Repeal Farm Laws: A Look at the Farmer Leaders Who Didn't Quit

It took 358 days of protests before the central government decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws on Friday, 19 November. Several farmer leaders and farmer groups came together under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and lead the protests that began on 26 November last year. While a few groups left the protests, several others continued their protests and held their ground.

Here's a look at some of the key leaders who have been at the forefront of the agitation.