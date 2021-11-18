UP Impunity Checked & Doubts Over CBI: Takeaways From Lakhimpur Kheri Case in SC

From the start, the judges also raised questions about the officers involved in investigating the case, noting that they included junior officers from the region who had shown an inability to take standard action against a politically powerful accused (regardless of his eventual innocence or guilt).

In subsequent hearings, the court asked pointed questions about the investigation, including why Section 164 statements hadn't been collected from witnesses (important as these statements made to magistrates are what have proper evidential value at trial), why phones recovered from accused persons hadn't been submitted for forensic analysis.

The police's attempts to say that they were examining witnesses or make excuses for failure to take relevant action were not brushed off, and instead investigated and interrogated, with the judges openly saying the "investigation isn't going the way they had expected."

This showed the court wasn't just going through the motions, but really scrutinising the police's investigation at a granular level, which is exactly what we want to see from the judiciary when examining the actions of the executive.

When it became clear from this that the investigation wasn't going to get any better despite the UP government's assurances, the court decided to appoint a retired judge to supervise the investigation. It also reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), showing once again that it was carefully considering how to ensure the case didn't end in a damp squib.